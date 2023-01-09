Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK stock opened at $182.88 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

