Morgan Stanley Boosts Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $33.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $37.59.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. FMR LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 107.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,613 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $163,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flowserve by 61.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,418 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $37,511,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Flowserve by 532.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 649,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.