Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Raised to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAYW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hayward from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hayward from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.81.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.45. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 16.13%. Research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at $225,810,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hayward in the third quarter worth $31,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the third quarter worth $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hayward in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hayward in the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.