Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $290.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $280.75.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $270.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.65. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $333.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

