Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE JCI opened at $67.15 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after buying an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after buying an additional 371,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after buying an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

