Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Janus International Group stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92. Janus International Group has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,871,000 after acquiring an additional 433,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,396,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,057,000 after acquiring an additional 299,615 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,530,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,329,000 after acquiring an additional 250,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,904,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,751,000 after acquiring an additional 338,340 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,215,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,684,000 after acquiring an additional 194,394 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

