Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.
Janus International Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Janus International Group stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92. Janus International Group has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.74.
Janus International Group Company Profile
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.
