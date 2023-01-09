Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $258.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $258.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LII. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.23.

LII stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $312.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.73.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 3.0% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 94.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

