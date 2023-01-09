Morgan Stanley Raises Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $108.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.22.

NYSE ALLE opened at $111.42 on Friday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.79.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 353.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

