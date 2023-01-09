Morgan Stanley Increases Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target to $26.00

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AVNS opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.88. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.47 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 870,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 44,361 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.