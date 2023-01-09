BMO Capital Markets Cuts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $112.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut RPM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.78.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM opened at $86.58 on Friday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.35.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.