AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $152.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.89.

AMETEK Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $143.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.06.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 73.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

