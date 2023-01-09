Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

SI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.18.

SI opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $162.65.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

