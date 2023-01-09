UBS Group Trims Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Target Price to $21.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.40.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33.

Insider Activity

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,100. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth $2,334,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 225,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.