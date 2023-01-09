Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Generac from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.33.

NYSE GNRC opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $329.70.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

