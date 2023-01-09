Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

SMPL opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

