Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives $230.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GJNSY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 263.00 to 260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

Shares of GJNSY stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.