First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday.

First American Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

