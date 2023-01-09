Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $200.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie cut shares of Atlassian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.45.

TEAM opened at $121.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $352.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.34.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,533.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,287,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $1,755,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,287,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,124 shares of company stock valued at $40,520,368. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

