Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) PT at $24.22

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DLocal by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.92. DLocal has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $36.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 29.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

