Brokerages Set Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Price Target at $24.00

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Artivion Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of AORT stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.17. Artivion has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $502.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,776.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth about $16,219,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth about $11,527,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth about $12,565,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
