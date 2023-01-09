Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $52.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.
Several research firms have issued reports on FNF. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.