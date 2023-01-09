Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $52.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNF. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More

