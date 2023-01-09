Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.83.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 45.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 5.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 6.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 8.5% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.