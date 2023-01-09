Wells Fargo & Company Trims Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price to $28.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVBG. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Everbridge Stock Performance

EVBG opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58.

Insider Activity

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,652.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,652.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,487 shares of company stock valued at $829,490 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG3 Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 106.8% in the third quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 1,647.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

