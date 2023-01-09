eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Credit Suisse Group

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $0.50 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFTR. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

