Piper Sandler Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $15.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital downgraded DraftKings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Shares of DKNG opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in DraftKings by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 41,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,047,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,409.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

