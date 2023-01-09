CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target Raised to $3.20

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $2.60 to $3.20 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.91.
CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 40.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $2.52 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $166.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.48.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
