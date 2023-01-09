DA Davidson Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $478.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $551.68.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $482.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $490.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.65. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.