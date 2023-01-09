UBS Group Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $600.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $565.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $482.87 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.65.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

