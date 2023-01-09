Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $97.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.68. Celsius has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $93,034,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,480,000 after buying an additional 933,496 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Celsius by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Celsius by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 882,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,087,000 after buying an additional 747,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,355,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

