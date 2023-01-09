Barclays Raises Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $41.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

COOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.80.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of COOP stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.60 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $843,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 739,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,704,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,200 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,193,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1,225.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 181,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

