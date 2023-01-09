Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 43.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $386,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $392,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $70.87.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.53 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile



Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Further Reading

