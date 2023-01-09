Brokerages Set Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target at $27.80

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth $255,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 714.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.