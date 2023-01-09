Brokerages Set Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target at $27.80

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth $255,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 714.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
