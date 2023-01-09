NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives $6,273.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6,723.00.

A number of analysts have commented on NXGPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($68.67) to GBX 6,100 ($73.49) in a report on Friday. Panmure Gordon raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,800 ($69.88) to GBX 7,100 ($85.54) in a report on Friday.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXGPF stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $68.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

