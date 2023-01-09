Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCG shares. National Bankshares cut Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of HCG opened at C$42.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.87. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$23.82 and a 1-year high of C$43.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$118.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 5.0300008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

