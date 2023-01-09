Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320 over the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

