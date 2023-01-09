Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) versus Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Financial Analysis

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) and Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Molecular Templates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Molecular Templates shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Templates and Oncolytics Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates -231.40% -226.71% -52.83% Oncolytics Biotech N/A -73.94% -56.85%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Molecular Templates has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Molecular Templates and Oncolytics Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates 1 0 1 0 2.00 Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Molecular Templates presently has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 834.50%. Oncolytics Biotech has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Molecular Templates’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Molecular Templates is more favorable than Oncolytics Biotech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Molecular Templates and Oncolytics Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates $38.70 million 0.60 -$83.01 million ($1.44) -0.28 Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$20.99 million ($0.33) -4.85

Oncolytics Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Molecular Templates. Oncolytics Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molecular Templates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oncolytics Biotech beats Molecular Templates on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Templates

(Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform. The company is developing MT-5111, an ETB candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HER2-positive cancers; MT-0169, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat relapsed/refractory myeloma patients; and MT-6402 in that is in Phase I clinical trial for PD-1/PD-L1 antibody relapsed/refractory patients. Its pipeline of ETBs in development for other targets, including CTLA-4, TIGIT, TROP2, BCMA, SLAMF-7, and CD45. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover and develop novel products containing ETBs directed to multiple targets. Molecular Templates, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

