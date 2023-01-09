Sweetgreen (SG) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sweetgreen to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million -$153.18 million -3.57 Sweetgreen Competitors $1.87 billion $215.06 million 3.98

Sweetgreen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen Competitors 500 4097 5355 234 2.52

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sweetgreen and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus target price of 19.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.79%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen’s rivals have a beta of -5.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 649% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Sweetgreen Competitors 1.04% -13.65% 2.13%

Summary

Sweetgreen rivals beat Sweetgreen on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.