Piper Sandler Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $60.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $129.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 498.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

