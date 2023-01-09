NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NuVasive from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.62.

NuVasive Price Performance

NUVA opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

