NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NuVasive from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.62.
NuVasive Price Performance
NUVA opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $60.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuVasive (NUVA)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.