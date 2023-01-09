Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on OTLK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
OTLK stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $239.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.63.
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
