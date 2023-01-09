Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OTLK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

OTLK stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $239.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 222,270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

See Also

