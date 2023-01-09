Needham & Company LLC Cuts Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $63.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.80.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

