PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. CBRE Group decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PENN Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 0.3 %

PENN opened at $30.32 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $65,983,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $38,990,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

