Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PROF. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Profound Medical from $12.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Profound Medical from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Profound Medical stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $242.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 456.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 33.1% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,766,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 439,323 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 47.0% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 648,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 207,409 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 265,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 28.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 657.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 896,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 778,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

