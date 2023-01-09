Raymond James Boosts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $140.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGLD. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.82.

Shares of RGLD opened at $124.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 94.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

