TD Securities Boosts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $140.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RGLD. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.82.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.12. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

