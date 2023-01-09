Morgan Stanley Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $490.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $591.00.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $552.73 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.59. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,677 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

