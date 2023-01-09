Morgan Stanley Trims NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Target Price to $2.50

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCEGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NeuroPace Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 11.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $39.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 80.18% and a negative net margin of 106.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NeuroPace

In other news, major shareholder Accelmed Partners Ii L.P. acquired 327,893 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $491,839.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,370,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NeuroPace by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NeuroPace by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeuroPace by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NeuroPace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

