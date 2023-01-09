Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

Nevro stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $93.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after acquiring an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 807,678 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

