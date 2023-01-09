Morgan Stanley Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $158.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.20.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $155.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $160.01.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

