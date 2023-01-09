Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.37.

Stryker Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $256.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.88 and its 200 day moving average is $218.96. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.66%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

